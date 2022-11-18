Grimsby: Grade II-listed school to become multi-use centre
- Published
A council has announced plans to transform a Grade II-listed former school into a multi-use hub.
Holme Hill School is Grimsby's oldest educational site and has been vacant for a number of years.
The proposal is for the main building to be used as a hub for North East Lincolnshire Council and its partners.
The authority's cabinet has approved the principle of an open market tender to find out how much the investment works would cost.
A report presented at a council meeting said investing in the building would see the authority "leading by example in regenerating the local area and improving the street scene".
It also argued that it could spark investment in property in the vicinity and lead to a reduction in anti-social behaviour and vandalism in the East Marsh ward.
Five other council premises would be vacated once the refurbishment was complete, allowing cost savings, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Stephen Harness, portfolio holder for finance, resources and assets, said: "As with a number of other projects across North East Lincolnshire, we have already shown how we can work with partners to successfully restore some of our buildings and structures, often attracting grant funding and support to do so."
He added: "These projects can take a long time to plan, to arrange the funding and to execute but we are determined to do all we can to look at our options and support where possible, but we do so however being mindful of our overall council responsibilities with regard to the people of our borough and our priorities."
Funding for the restoration of Holme Hill's clock tower has already been secured as part of the council's Heritage at Risk programme and is not part of the latest plans.
