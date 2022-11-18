Scunthorpe: Man found guilty of unprovoked street killing
- Published
A van driver who left a man seriously injured by the roadside after a "violent and unprovoked attack" has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Andrew Welbourne, 33, died in hospital five days after he was assaulted by Daniel Astley in Scunthorpe in 2021.
Humberside Police said Astley was in a "violent rage" when he pulled up alongside Mr Welbourne and repeatedly punched him in the head and chest.
Astley, 33, of Laurel Way, Scunthorpe, is due to be sentenced on 13 January.
Mr Welbourne was attacked on 1 October after leaving a pub in Wells Lane, where he had been drinking with family and friends.
The force said Astley left Mr Welbourne lying in the street - where he was later found by friends - and fled the scene.
He was taken to hospital but died on 6 October.
Astley was initially charged with murder but the charge was reduced to manslaughter. He was found guilty after a trial at Grimsby Crown Court.
Det Ch Insp Grant Taylor said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack in which Astley repeatedly beat a defenceless and innocent man, robbing him of his future.
"Violence like this has no place in our communities and I am grateful to the jury for their diligence throughout the three-day trial.
"Astley is now facing a significant prison sentence, and I hope this goes some way to providing closure to Andrew's family."
