Cleethorpes: Consultation begins on plans for Pleasure Island site

It is claimed the £65m redevelopment could generate around £17m per year of additional visitor expenditure

A two-week consultation has begun on plans for the £65m redevelopment of the former Pleasure Island theme park site in Cleethorpes.

The theme park closed in 2016 due to a fall in visitor numbers and has since fallen into disrepair.

A private consortium wants to transform the 54-acre site into a new holiday and tourism centre.

It would feature 1950s-style holiday lodges, a supermarket, a 148-bedroom hotel and a conference centre.

The group, which includes Lidl, said the new attraction could create more than 400 jobs.

An impact assessment estimates that the redevelopment could generate around £17m per year of additional visitor expenditure once the site is operational.

Proposals include holiday lodge accommodation, a hotel and food outlets

Jonathan Wallace, senior director at development consultancy Lichfields, said the plans had already attracted considerable interest from potential service operators.

"This is a comprehensive redevelopment proposal that will bring an important and well-known local site back into use, allowing several leisure, retail and tourism operators to work closely together across a single scheme," he said.

The once-bustling site closed in 2016

Following the consultation, which runs until 28 November, a planning application is expected to be submitted by the end of the year.

