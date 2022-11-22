Bubwith bridge to close for urgent safety work
A bridge in East Yorkshire is being closed to allow urgent safety work to be carried out.
Part of the parapet on the bridge, in the village of Bubwith, collapsed when it was hit by a vehicle in September.
Repair work was scheduled for later this year, but now East Riding of Yorkshire Council say it will shut on Thursday for two days.
The council said the work was needed "because of poor weather over the past few days".
Concrete barriers will be installed on the bridge and road repairs will be carried out.
Traffic diversions will be put in place and a nearby car park and picnic area will also be closed.
Adam Holmes, the council's director of infrastructure and facilities, said: "We understand this urgent safety work is being carried out at short notice and want to thank motorists using this route for bearing with us."
The council said that work had already taken place to strengthen the bridge and further repairs were due to be carried out soon.
