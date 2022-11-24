Man arrested in Cottingham after unmarked police car vandalised
- Published
A 72-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a number of vehicles, including an unmarked police car, were vandalised, Humberside Police said.
Officers were on patrol in Cottingham on Wednesday following reports several vehicles had been scratched.
While the police car was parked on Canada Drive a man approached it and caused damage, the force said.
A police spokesperson said the arrested man is being held in police custody.
