Cleethorpes: Sex shop licence given after national mourning delay
- Published
A sex shop which had a decision on its licence renewal delayed by the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been told it can remain open.
The licence application decision for OMG Adult World on Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes had been due in September.
But the death of Queen Elizabeth II saw council meetings called off during the period of national mourning.
No objections were made to the application which was granted on Wednesday.
"The premises has not been been visited following the application due to Covid restrictions," a North East Lincolnshire Council report said.
"But the licensing section has not received information to indicate the premises in not operating in compliance with the licence conditions," it added.
The report warned that if it objected, the local authority could be liable to legal action due to lack of mandatory refusal reasons or objections raised, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Licences for sex shops are only given for up to 12 months and applications for transfer or renewal can be made at any time before the existing licence expires.
Sex shops are not permitted to trade on Sundays, Good Friday or Christmas Day.
The application by OMG Adult World sought a licence for Monday to Saturday opening hours only.
