Beverley Minster tower clock set to chime again by Christmas
- Published
Beverley Minster's chimes should be restored in time for Christmas, its steeple-keeper has said.
Mike Robson said the quarter-hour chimes fell silent in August after a routine inspection found a 120-year-old spring had snapped.
Cumbria Clock Company, which has made repairs to Big Ben, has been appointed to carry out the delicate repair.
The Friends of Beverley Minster, an independent charity, has agreed to fund the repair.
Mr Robson told BBC Radio Humberside: "The spring isn't round as you would think. It's more of a bent arm and it has to be hand-forged to the exact angle and size to take the weight of the hammer and to make it come off the bell when it strikes the quarters."
The Parochial Church Council had told Mr Robson there were not sufficient funds to carry out the costly repair, but suggested the Friends may wish to foot the bill.
Mr Robson, who is also a member of the charity, said: "After discussion, we said we would, otherwise the chimes would be off indefinitely."
He said he was "fairly confident" the chimes would be restored by Christmas, adding it was easier to take the mechanism apart than to put it back together again.
