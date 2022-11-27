Hull City: Football club pays for hundreds of fans' holidays
Hundreds of Hull City fans have jetted off on a holiday paid for by the club's chairman Acu Illicali.
He is footing the bill for 320 supporters' five-star hotel and all their food and drinks during the week-long stay in Turkey.
Thousands of season ticket holders entered a free draw to win the holiday.
The winners left Humberside Airport on two specially chartered flights alongside some Tigers players who are attending a training camp.
One fan waiting to board the plane painted in Hull City's amber and black colours described the trip as "brilliant".
Sandra Rodmell, 61, said she had been going to matches since her early teens, when she stood with her father in the stand at the old Boothferry Park ground.
She said she did not believe it when she found out she had been selected.
"Obviously you enter these things and you always expect somebody else to win," she said.
"I think it's just a fantastic thing that the owners done for everybody.
"It's really good, just a really good feeling about the club now rather than before [when] it was so negative.
"Now there are things to look forward to."
Michael Howley, 76, from Hull was surprised to find himself on the trip because his wife Linda Howley entered the draw without telling him.
"I've never won anything in my life," he said. "I think it's marvellous that an owner can do this for the fans.
"He seems to be a really good-hearted person to do such a thing. I mean how many clubs would do this for their fans?"
Turkish media personality Mr Illicali bought the Championship side in January.
He has said he wanted to bring Premier League football back to the East Yorkshire club.
