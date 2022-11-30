North Lincolnshire: HGVs banned from passing through villages
A scheme to ban some lorries from driving through rural communities in North Lincolnshire has come into force.
HGVs weighing more than 7.5 tonnes have been stopped from driving through six villages across the Ferry ward.
To minimise disruption caused by HGV traffic, lorries above 7.5 tonnes would be diverted along more major routes, a council spokesperson said.
The decision followed a consultation and detailed conversations with residents, they added.
A spokesperson for North Lincolnshire Council said the scheme was aimed at reducing freight traffic passing through Ulceby, Thornton Curtis, Wootton, Burnham, Croxton and Kirmington.
'Improve village life'
Councillor Richard Hannigan, North Lincolnshire Council's deputy leader, said: "We have been working closely with residents to find a practical solution to the traffic issues some people living in our rural communities have been experiencing.
"These efforts have included initiating a freight strategy review, talking to hauliers, changing speed limits, erecting speed indicator signs, prioritising re-surfacing work and more."
Mr Hannigan said he was hopeful the new weight limit, which restricts those HGVs that are not unloading goods from passing through the villages, would "improve the lives of residents".
The weight limit would be trialled for an initial 18-month period and monitored by the council, he added.
