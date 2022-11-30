Bridlington: More beach chalets planned to meet demand
- Published
A Yorkshire seaside town is to get 20 new beach huts due to high demand.
The new chalets will be installed in two phases on Bridlington's Belvedere Promenade, adjacent to the town's South beach.
East Riding Council replaced its existing chalets with new ones in 2021 and said they had been fully booked for summer by May.
The huts cost £25 to rent for a day or £75 for a week and deckchairs, patio chairs, worktop and power are included.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Tim Norman told a council meeting it was hoped the extra chalets would bring more trade to the town following the success of the ones installed last year.
The plans state the new huts would match the existing ones and would be painted in the same four shades of blue.
They will be installed in two phases of 10, after a concrete base had been laid.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.