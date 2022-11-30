Hull: Machete-wielding pair jailed for jewellery shop robbery
Two men who a robbed a jewellery store in Hull while wielding a machete have each been jailed for five years.
Phillip Matthews, 42, and Jamie Bailey, 37, stole £800 and high value items from Pledge Jewellers on Newland Avenue on 6 October, Humberside Police said.
The two "terrified" staff with the 10in (25cm) long machete, forcing them to open a safe before fleeing, officers said.
The pair pleaded guilty to robbery at Hull Crown Court earlier this month.
Bailey, of no fixed abode, and Matthews, of Newland Avenue, were caught and subsequently arrested after they were identified on CCTV.
Matthews also admitted having an offensive weapon.
Following the sentencing on Friday, Det Sgt Andy Bradley described the pair's actions as "a reckless attack on an innocent independent business".
"While nobody was physically injured as a result of this incident, I cannot begin to imagine the emotional and psychological impact this has left," he said.
"The bravery displayed by the staff throughout the entirety of our investigation has been incredible."
