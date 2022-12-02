Former Hull City owner Assem Allam dies aged 83
The former owner of Hull City FC, Assem Allam, has died aged 83.
Dr Allam bought the club in 2010 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup final appearance and a League One title over 12 years.
Posting on social media, his son, Ehab, paid tribute to his father, describing him as a "strong, loving and determined man".
In a statement Hull City said the club was "deeply saddened" to learn of his death.
Writing on Instagram, Ehab Allam said: "With huge aspirations from his early childhood, he's fulfilled his goals and dreams, living life exactly how he wanted - with self-respect and dignity - and ultimately passing away as he wanted to.
"His energy and passion is larger than life itself. Leaving behind a proud and loving family, he continues to live in our hearts and minds and in those of the many hearts and minds he has touched.
"Home is where the heart is and after laying the foundations of his life and legacy in Hull, he will also be laid to rest here."
