Humber ports could face Dover-style delays, councillors warned
- Published
Freight traffic through Humber ports could face similar delays to those seen in Dover if checks on EU goods come into force in 2024, councillors heard.
Dafydd Williams, of Associated British Ports, told East Riding councillors more trade had come to the Humber since Brexit due to limited space in Kent.
Councillors heard EU goods were largely waived through, but this could change in 2024 with additional checks planned.
Mr Williams warned there was not "huge additional capacity" for lorries.
The council's Safer and Stronger Communities Sub-Committee heard the government may decide to keep the system as it is, with goods receiving fewer checks than before Britain left the EU.
But policy head Mr Williams said checks remained on course to come into force in 2024, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said Associated British Ports had benefited from the re-routing of trade from Dover, but added it was hard to tell whether the overall volume of trade had increased, or just moved from Kent.
'Significant increase in trade flow'
He told councillors: "There's been a significant increase in trade flow as a direct consequence of what's been happening in Dover.
"The one exception is the car industry which has seen a downturn globally because of microchips.
"We don't have a huge additional capacity for lorries and have seen some lorry stacking at peak times around 6am and 3pm but that's largely down to the way we manage containers.
"It will be interesting to see how things change in 2024."
The Port of Dover saw long delays in the summer, due to post-Brexit border checks and amid claims of inadequate staffing from French border police.
Councillors heard the four ports in the Humber region - Hull, Goole, Grimsby and Immingham - took around 17% of the UK's trade, mostly destined for the North and Midlands.
About 10% of the nation's energy supplies come through the ports as well as a quarter of all refined oil imported into the UK.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.