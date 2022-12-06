Hull: Families of dementia patients to get unrestricted visits
Families of patients with dementia will be given unrestricted visiting to Hull hospitals after a national campaign.
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (HUTH) pledged to uphold John's Campaign - which looks to give families an active role in hospital care.
Those living with memory impairments may become uncomfortable without familiar family members, or doctors may not spot the early signs of distress.
"Family members are the experts here," lead matron Karen Harrison said.
The campaign, which started in 2014, encourages hospitals to allow essential care givers greater access to patients to improve the overall experience for people with dementia.
HUTH said despite the "unprecedented pressure on hospitals", it was important to give essential care givers unrestricted access at both Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital.
"We're shifting mindsets from "allowing" family members to visit to actually promoting and encouraging visiting for these often-vulnerable patients while they're in hospital, away from familiar surroundings," Ms Harrison said.
"[Family] know these patients best so can tell us what's normal for their loved ones, explain their likes and dislikes and what works to calm and comfort them if they become distressed."
Covid measures remain at the hospital, including a request for family members to test negative before visits, or the wearing of appropriate PPE if on a ward.
Meal times, which are usually off-limits to visitors, will be open for family members to help relatives eat or drink.
"Other patients on wards who do not have memory impairment or dementia often ask why their families can't benefit from unrestricted visiting too but, once we explain John's Campaign, they understand we're acting in the best interest of these often-vulnerable patients," Ms Harrison added.
Staff are to receive training around the campaign, which was set up after Dr John Gerrard died after a "catastrophic" stay in hospital, the campaign said.
