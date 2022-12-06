Scunthorpe: Robbers jailed for fracturing man's skull
Three robbers who left a man with a fractured skull have been jailed.
The victim had been walking home after a pub meal at 20:00 BST on 19 July 2021 when he was set upon in Teal Street, Scunthorpe.
He was punched repeatedly to the head, before being forced to withdraw £40 from a cash machine.
Darren Dawson, Thomas Mobbs and Zack Tingle, were found guilty of robbery following a four-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court.
On Friday, Dawson, 33, of Sheffield Street, Scunthorpe, and Mobbs, 37, of Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, were both jailed for seven years. Tingle, 27, of Berkley Street, Scunthorpe, was handed a six-year prison sentence.
Jurors heard the victim had left a pub in Oswald Road when he was approached by the men who demanded money before attacking him.
'Unprovoked attack'
As the man did not have money on him, the robbers took him to a cash machine in Frodingham Road, the court heard.
Speaking after the hearing, Det Con Scott Belton, of Humberside Police, said: "This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent member of the public who was attacked, assaulted and robbed purely because he was dressed smartly, and they believed he had money. These three men have left a man with a lifelong head injury."
