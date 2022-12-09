Cottingham: New banking hub to open in village's old Lloyds
A new banking hub is set to open in a former branch of Lloyds after it closed earlier this year.
The hub, which will see customers of different banks be able to carry out face-to-face transactions, is to open in Cottingham, East Yorkshire later.
The concept is one of four new hubs across the UK with counter services being provided by the Post Office.
Councillor Jane Evison said it was a "real boost" for a village which needed banking services.
Opening on Hallgate, the hub will allow customers of any bank to access their account, deposit cash and cheques, pay bills and make withdrawals.
Selected banks will also provide community banking advisors on rotation to offer specialist advice and handle more complex enquiries on a drop in or appointment basis, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said.
They are:
- Monday - NatWest
- Tuesday - to be confirmed
- Wednesday - Lloyds
- Thursday - Santander
- Friday - Barclays
Gareth Oakley, who leads the Banking Hub project, said he was "thrilled" to open the new hub.
"I've been struck by how much of an impact the hubs have already had on people, from small businesses who tell me they are now able to sort out their banking cash needs in minutes rather than hours, to older or more vulnerable people who find internet and phone banking challenging," he added.
It comes as HSBC is due to shut four branches in Lincolnshire next year as part of a move to online banking.
Sleaford will also lose its Barclays in March, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
North Kesteven councillor David Suiter said many people, especially older people, still use banks in-person.
"Banks are an essential service in our communities, giving residents convenient access to their finances and allowing them to take care of their affairs.
"Lack of access to banking services adversely affects access to credit for small and medium-sized businesses, and hits business in various other ways," he added.
