Yorkshire: Thousands more homes to get flood warnings
- Published
Thousands of homes at risk of flooding across Yorkshire are to be added to a warning system used when river levels rise.
The Environment Agency (EA) said more people will be told when flooding is possible after it expanded warning areas.
Currently, 5.2 million properties in England are at risk with those living nearby able to sign up to flood alerts.
More rain is expected in future because of climate change, the EA said.
The new warnings cover 2,311 properties in East Yorkshire, 983 in South Yorkshire, and 474 in North Yorkshire, it said.
The areas have been added as a result of modelling and new data, with 59% more rainfall expected by 2050, according to the EA.
Notifications of flooding risks can be accessed on the EA website with a text and email service being available.
Graham Lindsey, from the Environment Agency, said the notification service can help people take appropriate action when flooding is forecast.
Areas in East Yorkshire include:
- Bielby Beck at Bielby
- Western Drain at Northfield and Low Field in Hessle
- Ings Beck at North Newbald
- River Foulness at Welham Bridge
Areas in South Yorkshire include:
- Knoll Beck at Manvers
- River Dearne at Little Houghton
- Meers Brook at Heeley
- River Little Don at Stocksbridge
Areas in North Yorkshire include:
- River Skirfare at Hawkswick
- Cononley Beck at Cononley
- River Ouse at Beningbrough and Red House
- River Derwent at Braisthwaites Wood
- River Rye and Borough Beck at Helmsley
- River Rye at Howe Bridge
- River Derwent at East and West Ayton
- River Wharfe at Cawood Park
