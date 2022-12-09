North East Lincolnshire: Peak-time ban on traffic near primary schools
A trial ban on vehicles near primary schools in North East Lincolnshire at peak times has made it "much safer" for pupils, a head teacher has said.
The School Streets scheme, which sees roads outside four schools closed to all motorised traffic at drop-off and collection times, began on 5 December.
The schools in Cleethorpes, Grimsby and Immingham use traffic marshals, signage and barriers to keep vehicles away.
Headteacher Tom Herrick said the safety of children was "paramount".
Mr Herrick, head of Macaulay Primary Academy in Grimsby, one of the schools involved in the trial, said it had been "a constant battle over the years" to keep children and families safe.
'Extremely co-operative parents'
Although the scheme had only been in place for a couple of days, the teacher said it was "clear to see how much safer Macaulay Street was, both before, and after school".
Reynolds Primary Academy in Cleethorpes, Pilgrim Primary Academy in Immingham and Ormiston South Parade Primary Academy in Grimsby, are also taking part in the trial.
Andy Clark, executive principal at Pilgrim Academy, said the first week had gone "very smoothly" and parents had been "extremely co-operative".
All households affected by the traffic restrictions were issued permits to allow access to their property during restricted times, a spokesperson for North East Lincolnshire Council said.
Exemptions were in place for blue badge holders, emergency services, refuse vehicles and healthcare workers, they added.
Anthony Snell, from Equans, the organisation managing the scheme, said he "looked forward" to seeing how the pilot scheme "would develop in the future".
