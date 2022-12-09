Lincoln Cathedral evacuated after man gets on roof
Lincoln Cathedral was evacuated for an hour on Friday after man gained access to the church's roof.
Cathedral authorities confirmed the building, which reaches 83m (272ft) at the top of its towers, was emptied of visitors just after 11:00 GMT.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said a small cordon had been put in place while officers helped the man down to safety.
He was subsequently taken to hospital to be assessed, the force added.
