Hull: Brackley Park human remains discovery prompts police search
- Published
The discovery of human remains on parkland near a railway line in Hull have sparked a police investigation.
Officers were called to Brackley Park on Wednesday and had been at the scene since then, according to British Transport Police (BTP).
A cordon remained in place, a BTP spokesperson said.
No further information about the deceased person has so far been released and BTP said it was working to establish what had happened.
BTP said it had been alerted to the remains at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Specialist units were conducting searches and carrying out inquiries at the scene, the BTP spokesperson said.
"We are currently working to identify the deceased and establish the full circumstances behind the incident," they added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.