Market Weighton rower, 23, takes on 3,000 mile solo Atlantic challenge
- Published
An East Yorkshire woman rowing solo across the Atlantic has admitted the 3,000-mile (4,828km) challenge won't be a "Christmas getaway".
Miriam Payne, 23, from Market Weighton, set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on Monday and hopes to reach Antigua in the Caribbean in 50 days.
Ms Payne is taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, described as "the world's toughest row".
She said Christmas Day would be "freeze dried rations and keeping rowing".
"Christmas will be very different to usual, there'll be no turkey dinner for me, though I have taken cards and presents from family with me," she said.
Ms Payne said by she hoped to raise funds for two charities, Wellbeing of Women and Mind Hull and East Yorkshire, during the challenge.
She said she believed women's health issues were underfunded so wanted to "raise awareness of this problem".
Ms Payne also said she had been "inspired by Mind's mission to bring people together through social initiatives and sport".
"Nobody should go it alone, be that a difficult time in your life or rowing an ocean", she added.
Ms Payne said: "During training I always knew after a few days I'd be back for a nice shower and a non-moving toilet.
"So I don't think it's really going to sink in until I've had the first night on the sea, knowing that I'm not coming back for maybe 50 or 60 days".
"Blisters, salt sores and ration packed food for 300 miles doesn't exactly scream festive Christmas getaway, however, I couldn't find a single reason as to why I didn't want to take part," she added.
