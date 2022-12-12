Cost of living: Grimsby schools give onesies to keep pupils warm at home
A schools group has handed out more than 1,300 onesies to pupils to help keep them warm at home as families struggle with rising energy bills.
Students at the Oasis Academy primary on Grimsby's Nunsthorpe estate and its Wintringham secondary school were given the garments by the school's charity.
Organiser Michelle Donner said: "We know it can impact a child's education when they come into school cold."
The charity has also set up a community warm space within its buildings.
Ms Donner said the idea for warm clothing was thought up in the summer amid media reports of looming increases in fuel bills.
"We knew that the cost of living crisis would have a massive impact come October. How we could do something tangible and longer term to support families over these colder months.
"We know it can impact a child's education when they come into school cold from not being able to sleep, being hungry those kind of things."
Ms Donner said the money came from external funding via the charity and was not from the schools' budget.
The charity's Living Rooms project offers a warm space and hot drinks and food, and also runs a food pantry at its Nunsthorpe site.
