Hull: Search continues on land where body was found
- Published
Police are continuing to search an area of parkland where a body was found almost a week ago.
The human remains were discovered in Brackley Park, Hull, at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The area, which is near a railway line, has been cordoned off by officers from British Transport Police (BTP).
A spokesperson said: "It's believed to be the remains of one person - and detectives are following a number of enquiries to identify them."
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.
