Jason Whincup death: Man denies murder over Hull stabbing
- Published
A man has denied murdering a 47-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in a Hull street.
Jason Whincup died in hospital two days after being found on Hessle Road on 31 August after police were called to reports of an altercation.
Harley Robinson, 22, pleaded not guilty to Mr Whincup's murder at a hearing at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Robinson, of Huntington Street, Hull also denied possessing a knife or a blade in public.
He was remanded in custody and will appear before the court again on 3 March.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.