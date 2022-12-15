Sub-zero temperatures triggers emergency measures to help homeless
Sub-zero temperatures have seen councils activate their Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).
The aim of a SWEP is to prevent harm or death to anyone sleeping rough during severe weather.
North East Lincolnshire Council said its protocol is activated when temperatures plummet below 0C for three nights in a row.
In Grimsby, rough sleepers are being offered places in shelters.
A Met Office warning for snow and ice in Yorkshire and Humber is set to end at 23:59 GMT on Thursday. Meanwhile, an extended Level 3 cold weather alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) covering all of England is now in place until 09:00 GMT on Friday.
As a result of that alert, people are advised to look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and can heat their homes adequately.
North East Lincolnshire Council said every effort was being made to support the most vulnerable through the cold spell.
Increased risk of death
A spokesperson for the authority told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We work closely with the Harbour Place outreach team to identify and confirm the numbers of rough sleepers bedding down on our streets and to offer them the right support to get them back on their feet.
"During severe cold weather spells, the council arrange placements for those rough sleepers identified during street outreach to safeguard them from the increased risk of death and serious injury."
When the authority activates SWEP, if a person registers between 10:00 GMT and 13:00 they are assigned a place at a night shelter run by YMCA, Salvation Army or Harbour Place.
It added warm clothing and blankets was being provided to rough sleepers who choose not to engage with services.
North Kesteven District Council said its SWEP has also been activated. It confirmed emergency accommodation is being provided for people who have nowhere to sleep.
