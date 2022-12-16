Withernsea: Tributes paid to RNLI volunteer who died in house fire
Tributes have been paid to a "wonderful" RNLI manager who died after a fire at his home in East Yorkshire.
Steve Medcalf, 52, died three weeks after he was rescued from the blaze in Withernsea last month. His dogs were also found dead inside the house.
A minute's applause would be held on Sunday "in celebration" of Mr Medcalf's life, his RNLI colleagues said.
HM Coastguard Withernsea described him as "a big man with an even bigger heart and a wonderful personality".
Three fire crews were sent to Mr Medcalf's house on North Road shortly after midnight on 20 November, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.
On arrival, they found the fire had spread from the kitchen to the conservatory.
Mr Medcalf was given oxygen therapy at the scene and taken to hospital.
The fire service said: "Despite later coming out of a coma, Mr Medcalf sadly died in the presence of his family on Monday."
Mr Medcalf was a volunteer with the RNLI in Withernsea for more than 24 years and had been a lifeboat operations manager there.
Paying tribute on social media, HM Coastguard Withernsea said Mr Medcalf was "a great friend" to the team.
They added: "He always believed that the two teams should have closer links, both in a search and rescue capacity and socially."
They described Mr Medcalf as a hardworking, committed and enthusiastic member of the Withernsea Inshore Lifeboat team and said: "We will miss him greatly."
'Legacy will live on'
In a Facebook post, former colleague Susan Nicholson said she felt "very blessed to have spent time working with him".
"His legacy will live on in those around him who will pick up where he has left off."
Ms Nicholson said the former crewmember "won't be forgotten", adding: "Fair winds and following seas, Steve."
Also posting on Facebook, Mr Medcalf's former teacher, Carole Krebs, said the news of his death had "given me quite a shock".
"I taught Steve in Year 8 and couldn't have met a nicer and respectful young man."
The RNLI and the local coastguard agency said they would "celebrate the life of our friend and colleague" by sounding their pager alarms in his honour at Withernsea's lifeboat station on Southcliff Road at 10:00 GMT on Sunday, before a minute of clapping.
