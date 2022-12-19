Withernsea: Vigil held for RNLI house fire victim Steve Medcalf
Hundreds turned out in Withernsea on Sunday to honour the town's RNLI station manager who died following a fire at his home.
Steve Medcalf, 52, died three weeks after he was rescued from the blaze on 20 November.
A minute's applause was observed by his family, friends and colleagues outside the RNLI station.
HM Coastguard Withernsea described Mr Medcalf as "a big man with an even bigger heart".
Members of the emergency services, including volunteers from other rescue organisations, were among those who took part in the tribute.
Fire crews were sent to Mr Medcalf's house on North Road, Withernsea, shortly after midnight on 20 November, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.
Mr Medcalf was given oxygen therapy at the scene and taken to hospital, where despite later coming out of a coma, he died last Monday.
