Hull: Drink-drive arrest after cars damaged in crash
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after three parked cars were crashed into in Hull.
Officers were called to reports of a collision which had taken place on Hessle Road at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday, according to Humberside Police.
The woman, 46, was also arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, the force added.
Anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident has been asked by police to get in touch.
Pictures from the scene on Hessle Road taken after the incident showed several damaged cars.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.