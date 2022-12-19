Bridlington: Boxing Day swim cancelled over poor water quality
- Published
A charity Boxing Day swim on the Yorkshire coast has been cancelled amid concerns about water quality.
The water quality at Bridlington's South Beach was rated "poor" by the Environment Agency earlier in 2022.
The agency advises people not to bathe in water that is rated poor, the lowest rating it can give.
Event organiser Martin Jolly said: "It's a great disappointment to all of us. The guys look forward to it, believe it or not."
Of their decision to cancel the event he said: "It's sad, but we don't want anybody harmed."
The swimmers had been planning to raise money for the RNLI and Richard Preston, from Richie's Cafe Bar where the event is held, said he hoped people would still meet at the venue on Boxing Day.
Rating 'a mystery'
The Environment Agency (EA) said the reason for the rating had not yet been established and further analysis of water tests was needed.
The most recent Environment Agency report into bathing water at South Beach was based on samples takenweekly between 1 May and 30 September.
Bathing water in the sea may have been impacted by water quality issues in the Gypsey Race stream which flows through farmland above the resort and then through the town and harbour, the agency added.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council described the poor rating as "a mystery", especially given the town's North Beach had retained its good rating.
South Beach's water quality had been rated as sufficient, the second lowest rating, for the previous three years.
Councillor Andy Walker, from the Yorkshire Party, said people needed "accurate information" and that an investigation had been launched into the cause of the poor water quality.
"It's a very serious issue, it needs to be [the EA and Yorkshire Water's] number one priority," he said.
"This is critical not only for public health but also for the economy of this town."
