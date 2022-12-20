Jamieson Scott: Body found thought to be missing Hull man
Police searching for missing Hull man Jamieson Scott have found a body on farmland in East Yorkshire.
The discovery was made between Weel and Hull, with police believing the man "succumbed to the weather".
Humberside Police said formal identification had yet to take place but added Mr Scott's family had been informed.
Mr Scott, 53, had not been seen since leaving a pub in Beverley on Saturday evening.
According to BBC Weather, temperatures hit overnight lows of -4C (25F).
Supt Rhod Troake said: "This is a tragic incident, and for his family and friends this is an outcome that no one wanted to see.
"It is thought that he had tried to make his way home and sadly succumbed to the weather conditions over the weekend.
"Although formal identification has yet to take place, Jamie's family have been informed and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts remain with them and his friends at this extremely difficult time."
Supt Troake said police are not treating the death as suspicious.
