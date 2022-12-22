Hull: Man in court over human trafficking charge
Published
A man has been charged with human trafficking after a woman approached police at a railway station and told them she had been forced into sex work.
She told officers at Hull Station she had been trafficked into the country and made to work across the UK.
Three people were arrested following an investigation, Humberside Police said.
Gheorghe Bonculescu, 26, was later charged with human trafficking with a view to exploitation and he appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Mr Bonculescu, of Balby, Doncaster, was remanded in custody.
A trial date was set for 18 January 2023.
Two women arrested in connection with the inquiry had been released under investigation, police said.
