Grimsby: Recycling tip receives £1,000 boost to festive fundraising
- Published
A £1,000 donation has boosted the festive fundraising efforts of council waste staff in Grimsby.
Snowmen, elves, a Father Christmas and other creations made from old tyres and road cones have been placed around the Community Recycling Centre.
The transformation has become an annual event which sees donations by tip users given to local charities.
The "generous gesture" has taken money raised so far to almost £11,000, operations director Sharon Hunt said.
Ms Hunt said staff at the tip loved to "pull out all the stops" at Christmas and had hoped to raise £10,000 for good causes by 31 December.
"I'm absolutely thrilled to bits. This year we have had half the number of cars going through the sites in comparison to last December, and with the hard times that people are experiencing with the cost of living, yet they are still managing to donate money to charities - it's amazing."
"We're lucky to have so many generous visitors and I'm humbled by their generosity," she added.
Ms Hunt said: "Earlier this year the woman said if she got a bonus this year she'd donate a third of it, and yesterday she gave us £1,000.
"She did the same last year and gave us £500 the year before that, it's unbelievably generous."
Councillor Stewart Swinburn, from, North East Lincolnshire Council has praised staff at the site.
"Tip staff do a fantastic job spreading Christmas cheer and giving people lots to smile about," he said.
