Cleethorpes: Pleasure Island site plans submitted
A planning application has been submitted for the £65m redevelopment of the former Pleasure Island theme park site in Cleethorpes.
The theme park closed in 2016 due to a fall in visitor numbers and has since fallen into disrepair.
A private consortium wants to transform the 54-acre site into a new holiday and tourism centre.
It would feature holiday lodges, a cycle hire facility, supermarket, hotel accommodation and a conference centre.
The group, which includes Lidl, said the new attraction could create more than 400 full-time jobs.
An impact assessment also estimates the redevelopment could generate about £17m per year of additional visitor expenditure once the site is operational.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, all existing buildings and structures on the site would be demolished.
New facilities proposed for the site include holiday lodges, two hotels, restaurants and cafes, leisure and retail units, a garden centre, a coffee shop and casino.
An existing lake would be kept and made available for fishing, the application states.
If approved, construction is expected to start later in 2023, and take eight years to complete.
