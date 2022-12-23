Hull men in court after boat seized in cannabis inquiry
Two men have appeared in court charged with drugs offences after a police inquiry into suspected organised crime saw a boat seized in Hull.
About £51,000 in cash was found in the £140,000 vessel, which was seized at Hull Marina, according to police.
At Hull Magistrates' Court, Ervis Mrisgaj, 25, of no fixed abode, and Florjan Kasaj, 41, of Buckingham Street, Hull, were remanded in custody.
Both are next due to appear at Hull Crown Court on 23 January.
Mr Mrisgaj is charged with production of Class B drugs and conspiring to produce Class B drugs.
Mr Kasaj is charged with three counts of conspiring to produce Class B drugs and possession/use of criminal property.
Humberside Police made several arrests after a two-year investigation into a suspected organised crime group believed to be involved in the production and sale of cannabis.
Dardan Mishaj, 37, of no fixed abode, is charged with the production of Class B drugs, conspiring to produce Class B drugs and possession of a weapon for discharge of a noxious liquid.
Jeremy Southgate, 63, of Brough, is charged with four counts of conspiring to produce Class B drugs, two counts of fraud by false representation and possession/use of criminal property.
Those two men are due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
