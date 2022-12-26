Sutton-on-Hull: Man held after man stabbed in neck
A man is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the neck on a Hull street.
Police were called to Chamberlain Street, Sutton-on-Hull, at 09:20 GMT on Saturday to reports of a fight, and found the man seriously injured.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.
A 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has since been released on police bail.
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police.
