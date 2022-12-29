Hull: Sex trafficking suspects handed banning orders
- Published
Two men suspected of trafficking women from Romania into the UK for sex work have been given 24-month court orders.
Ion Constantin, 50, and Alin Codreanu, 41, both of Hull, are banned from arranging travel for others and from being involved in the provision of sexual services by another.
The Slavery and Trafficking Risk Orders (STROs) were put in place at Beverley Magistrates' Court until December 2024.
Humberside Police said it was the first time STROs had been issued in its area.
Under the conditions, Constantin, of Jalland Street, and Codreanu, of Freehold Street, are not allowed to contact victims, own or operate any social media accounts, or run accounts offering services for sale.
If the civil orders are breached, the pair, both Romanian nationals, will face criminal prosecution and a potential prison term of up to five years.
Det Sgt Rich Kirk, of Humberside Police's modern slavery and human trafficking team, said the force would "actively uphold the STROs that have placed strict restrictions on Constantin and Codreanu".
"The court found that both men had acted in a way that demonstrated a real risk of committing slavery or trafficking offences and decided these orders were necessary to protect potential victims.
"I am delighted the STROs have been approved. This is testimony to the drive and dedication of my team - it has taken months of hard work and investigation to put a strong case across."
He said the investigation was continuing and urged anyone who believed there was a victim of modern-day slavery to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.