Driffield: Scrambling returns to town after Covid
- Published
A centuries-old tradition that sees shopkeepers throw treats to children is set to return on Saturday after a Covid-enforced hiatus.
Since the 1800s, youngsters in Driffield, East Yorkshire, have enjoyed "scrambling" for sweets and money as part of New Year celebrations.
Organisers Driffield Town Council said they were expecting a good turnout this year.
The past two events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Town clerk Claire Binnington said the event enjoys a rich history.
She said: "Scrambling began in the 1800s, possibly even earlier. In the olden days, shopkeepers would throw hot pennies and oranges. Now it tends to be sweets. The local dentist gets involved too - he hands out miniature tubes of toothpaste."
Ms Binnington said it was "really important" traditions, such as Scrambling, are kept alive, although she said it has enjoyed peaks and troughs over the years.
"Scrambling did die out in the 70s and 80s," she said. "It reached a low point in 1995, when no scrambling took place at all. It was resurrected, however, by two councillors, Ian Ward and Gavin Arnold."
Traditionally, Scrambling takes place on New Year's Day, but this year - due to the bank holidays - the council has decided to hold the event a day earlier.
As usual, children will be led from shop to shop by town crier Brian Fairfield and mayor Mark Blakestone.
"This is the first one since the pandemic," said Ms Binnington. "So we're expecting quite a good turnout."
This year's event starts at 09:00 GMT on Saturday, at the town's train station.
According to tradition, before children receive their treats they must recite a special rhyme:
Here we are at oor toon end
A shoulder o' mutton and a croon ti spend
Are we downhearted?
No!
Will we win?
Yes!
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.