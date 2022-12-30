CCTV appeal as detectives probe Boxing Day Hull attack
- Published
Detectives investigating a serious assault in Hull city centre have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace.
Emergency services were called at about 22:00 GMT on Monday and found a wounded man on Paragon Street near to the junction with Chariot Street.
Humberside Police said he suffered a "life-threatening" head injury in the attack.
He remained in a critical condition in hospital, the force added.
Det Supt Craig Nicholson said: "Over the course of the last four days, officers have been carrying out a number of inquiries as well as reviewing CCTV in the area.
"Following our recent appeals, we have been provided with some very helpful information from the public and have now identified the man in these CCTV images who we believe could assist us with our investigation."
He said it was thought the injured man and the pictured individual had both been in the Hull Cheese pub prior to the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
