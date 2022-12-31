West Cowick woman charged with murder after fatal stabbing
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed at a house in East Yorkshire.
Paul Hanson, 54, died in hospital after he was found injured at the property in Little London Road in West Cowick, near Snaith, on 28 December.
Humberside Police had been called to the address at about 19:15 GMT after reports that a man had been stabbed.
Teresa Hanson, 53, of West Cowick, is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later charged with murder.
