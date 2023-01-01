Hull: Man arrested after CCTV street attack appeal
A man has been arrested in connection with an attack which left a man with a "life-threatening" head injury.
Emergency services were called at about 22:00 GMT on 26 December and found an injured man on Paragon Street in Hull.
The injured man remains in hospital in a critical condition, Humberside Police said.
Following the release of CCTV images a 32-year-old Hull man has been arrested and remains in custody, the force said.
Det Supt Craig Nicholson said: "I am extremely grateful for the public's help in sharing our appeal.
"Following information received we were led to an address in Hull overnight and a man is now in custody on suspicion of assault.
He added: "We continue to appeal for anyone who has not already spoken to us to come forward with any information, no matter how small, that may assist with our enquiries."
