Hull man charged over Boxing Day attack
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with an attack that left a man with a "life-threatening" head injury.
The victim remains critically ill after he was found on Paragon Street in Hull at about 22:00 GMT on 26 December.
Liam Lovick, aged 32, of Dodthorpe, Hull, has also been charged in connection with another attack on Whitefriargate on 10 December.
He is due in court charged with two counts of unlawful wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm.
