West Cowick: Trial date set for wife accused of husband's murder
- Published
A woman accused of murdering her husband will stand trial in June.
Teresa Hanson, 53, of West Cowick, near Snaith, East Yorkshire, was charged with murder after the death of her husband, Paul, on 28 December.
Mr Hanson, 54, died after he was found with a stab wound at a property on Little London Road in West Cowick.
Mrs Hanson appeared at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday, where she was told her trial would start on 12 June. An application for bail was rejected.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.