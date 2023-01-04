Hull: A63 to be closed overnight for two weeks
A major road in Hull will be closed overnight for two weeks as work resumes on £355m upgrades.
The A63 westbound will be shut from Priory Way to Western Interchange from 20:00 GMT to 06:00 on Thursday 5 January until Wednesday 18 January.
National Highways said a fully signed diversion would be in place but warned drivers to expect delays.
The closure is for resurfacing work as part of major upgrades to the A63, a key route into Hull.
The resurfacing had been scheduled to be carried out in November but was cancelled due to poor weather.
Motorway traffic will be diverted onto onto Priory Way, Hessle Road and Boothferry Road during the closure.
Access to the business park, rugby ground and skate park off Livingstone Road will be along Westfield Lane and Redcliff Road.
National Highways said in a statement: "We kindly ask haulage and logistics customers to follow this route whenever possible to avoid restrictions on local roads and noise issues in residential areas."
Work on the A63 scheme began in 2020 and is expected to be finished in 2025.
Other plans include increasing the number of lanes, creating an underpass at Mytongate junction and a new footbridge to link the marina and city centre.
