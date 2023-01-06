Croft Pre-School closes doors after four decades of childcare
- Published
A charity-run nursery in East Yorkshire has closed after "exhausting every option" to remain financially viable.
Croft Pre-School has been providing childcare for families in Market Weighton for four decades.
The nursery, on Providence Row, said it had found the "economic environment of pre-schooling increasingly challenging" in recent years.
After sharing the news on social media, one woman responded: "You have given many children the best of starts".
A final meeting was held between committee members and parents in late December, with the move announced on Thursday morning.
The nursery had 24 places for children aged between two and four and was rated as 'good' in its most recent Ofsted report.
In a statement, the charity thanked staff, parents and fundraisers for their support over the years.
"In recent years we have been finding the economic environment of pre-schooling increasingly challenging and unfortunately," it said.
"We have reached a point where we have exhausted every option available to us."
It added: "Generations of children have passed through our doors, and many have gone on to choose Croft Pre-School for their own children - in doing so leaving a legacy for the hard work and dedication of our staff & committee."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.