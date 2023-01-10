Bridlington: Closure of town's three GP surgeries begins
The process of reducing the number of GP practices from five to two in Bridlington has begun.
Changes to general practice in the town mean patients from three affected surgeries will be transferred to one of the town's remaining two practices.
Field House Surgery, Practice One and Wolds View will complete patient transfers by 31 March.
Patients from Practice One will move to Drs Reddy & Nunn from 10 January, officials said.
Dr Priya Reddy, Bridlington Primary Care Network Clinical Director, said: "The transfer of patients will be carried out in a phased way to ensure everyone is handed over in a safe and secure manner."
Dr Reddy said patients from the closing practices did not have to do anything.
"Everyone will automatically transfer across, and no-one will be missed, and everyone affected will receive a letter confirming arrangements." she said.
The transfer of patients who are registered with Wolds View and Field House Surgery, would take place before the end of March 2023 with planning work "well under way" officials said.
