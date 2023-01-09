Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed.
The man was killed "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said.
It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been informed.
"Our thoughts are very much with those closest to him", a spokesman said, adding colleagues were being supported.
The firm said it was "saddened" by the "tragic incident" and it was assisting with investigators' inquiries.
"Accordingly, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time," ABP added.
