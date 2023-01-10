Cyclist fights for life after being hit by car in Hull
A cyclist is fighting for life after being hit by a car on a major road in Hull, police said.
Humberside Police said a grey Vauxhall Grandland collided with a bike at a pedestrian crossing on Raich Carter Way, Kingswood, on Monday evening.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, which occurred between Barnes Way and Runnymede Way at about 20:20 GMT, to get in touch.
The force said it would particularly like to speak to a taxi driver who is believed to have seen the crash.
Officers also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision to come forward.
