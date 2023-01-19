Levelling up: Cleethorpes transformation plan awarded £18m
A seaside town's plan to become the top destination on Lincolnshire's coast has received more than £18m from the government's £2.1bn Levelling Up Fund.
The rejuvenation plan for Cleethorpes was masterminded by designer Wayne Hemingway.
North East Lincolnshire Council leader Philip Jackson said the money would help make Cleethorpes "a better place to visit and live".
Barton-upon-Humber has been awarded almost £20m for transport improvements.
Mr Jackson said the £18,412,039 for Cleethorpes would be used to fund a "transformational regeneration" of the seafront, Market Square and Pier Gardens.
He said the bid for cash from the government was based on the town's masterplan, which was "well received by the community last year".
"We only got letters late on Wednesday night to say that we'd got the money and we've got to tick a number of boxes before we get it, but we'll start working on the schemes straight away and will progress with them as quickly as we can," he added.
The plans were previously described by councillor Ian Lindley as "one of the biggest sets of plans in this area in living memory".
Meanwhile, £19,703,042 awarded to Barton for transport improvements is set to be used on improvements to the A1077, eight miles (14km) of new cycle lanes and improvements to the town's railway station.
A total of 111 areas across the UK have been awarded money from the second round of the government's Levelling Up Fund.
However, Labour have argued the money did not make up for past cuts made by Conservative governments.
