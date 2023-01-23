Hull motorists face disruption as new cycleways built
Motorists in north Hull face disruption for the next three months as work begins to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
New off-road cycle tracks are being built at the roundabout linking Wawne Road and Kesteven Way in Kingswood.
A parallel crossing is also being created, which is a zebra crossing with an adjacent priority cycleway.
Wawne Road will be widened from one lane to three on the northbound approach, Hull City Council said.
Drivers are warned Wawne Road will be closed to northbound traffic between Bude Road and Kesteven Way for three weeks from Monday.
Temporary lights
The improvements are designed to support future housing development as part of the Kingswood Area Action Plan, the council said.
The work will start on Monday 23 January and is expected to last for 12 weeks.
After the initial three-week road closure, the remainder of the work will be carried out under lane closures and temporary traffic lights, allowing traffic to travel in all directions.
Councillor Mark Ieronimo, Portfolio Holder for Transportation, Roads and Highways, said: "These improvements will benefit cyclists, pedestrians and motorists and support further development in Kingswood.
"In order to reduce congestion in the city, as well as tackle climate change, it is important to encourage more people to take up active travel methods such as cycling.
"By making cycling safer in our communities, we can hopefully help more people get into the habit of making shorter journeys by bike."
