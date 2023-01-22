Goole Leisure Centre revamp plan awarded £12m in funding
Goole Leisure Centre is to be turned into a multi-purpose community hub after it was awarded £12m in funding.
The 1980s building had been described by East Riding of Yorkshire councillors as "outdated" and in need of modernisation.
The revamp plans include a 10-pin blowing alley, indoor adventure experience and a food court.
The £12m will be allocated from £25m awarded to Goole from the government's Towns Fund in 2021.
At a full council meeting, Councillor Mike Medini said the revamp would come alongside other redevelopments in the town involving Victoria Pleasure Ground and the former Market Hall.
Work began on some projects last year and they are all expected to be finished by 2026.
The council had already planned to renovate the leisure centre but money from the Town Deal had allowed it to go further, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The hub will better meet the health and wellbeing needs of the population and address the need for a greater culture and leisure offer in the town centre," Mr Medini said.
"Goole Leisure Centre was built in 1988, it's outdated and in need of investment to modernise it and help it to respond to the changing leisure market."
